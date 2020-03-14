PICKENS COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a two-vehicle collision resulted in the death of one person, and left another injured Friday night.
According to troopers, the driver and sole occupant of a 2002 Honda Civic was traveling east along US-178 when they crossed left of center and collided with another vehicle.
The driver of the other car, a 2012 Nissan Altima, was injured in the collision and transported to an area hospital via EMS. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.
Troopers say the driver of the Honda Civic unfortunately passed away as a result of the accident. The Pickens County Coroner later identified them as Doma James Cantrel, 74 of Liberty.
The collision remains under investigation.
