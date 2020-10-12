MOORE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal incident that occurred at the Magna Seating plant in Moore on Monday evening.
Coroner Charles "Rusty" Clevenger says that the victim was 60-year-old Timothy Stanley Miller of Woodruff, South Carolina. Clevenger says that Miller was pronounced dead at 6:40pm Monday evening.
The Poplar Springs Fire Department said they were called out to the plant just before 6:30 p.m. for an industrial accident.
Firefighters said that accident is under investigation.
The plant is located along Moore-Duncan Highway.
Magna Seating released a statement on Monday night:
"Magna confirms that at approximately 6:45 p.m. EDT on October 12, 2020, an employee from our seating facility in Moore, South Carolina, was involved in a fatal accident while in the workplace. First responders from the facility and local emergency personnel were immediately notified and were on the scene. Production at the plant was stopped and is scheduled to resume later this evening.
The incident will be investigated and SCOSHA will be notified. Magna’s health and safety teams are also involved.
The health and safety of our employees is our top priority and we are deeply saddened by this unfortunate event.
Our deepest condolences are extended to the family and friends of this employee."
