WALTERBORO, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, the Colleton County coroner released the name of a father and daughter who the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said were killed in a hunting accident along the coast.
Officials with SCDNR say the accident happened around 2:30 p.m. on New Years Day in Walterboro, S.C.
Officials say four hunters were attempting to move deer, also known as driving deer, near Barracada Road in Walterboro when two hunters were shot after being mistaken for deer.
SCDNR is investigating a hunting incident that resulted in two fatalities in Colleton County. The incident took place at approximately 2:30 Wednesday afternoon off Barracada Road.— S.C. Dept. of Natural Resources (@SCDNR) January 2, 2020
SCDNR says both those hunters died as a result of their injuries.
The Colleton County Coroner's Office identified the deceased as Kim Drawdy, 30, and his daughter, Lauren Drawdy, 9. Both were from Walterboro.
The coroner said an autopsy will be performed on Sunday to aid in the investigation.
At this time, SCDNR is continuing to investigate the incident.
MORE NEWS - Bobbi Kristina Brown's ex-partner Nick Gordon dies at 30
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.