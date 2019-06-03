Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Monday morning, troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol along with the Greenville County Coroner's office were called to the scene of a fatal crash.
Troopers say the accident happened on East North Street around 3:51 a.m.
According to the highway patrol, the accident involved a 2006 Nissan. Troopers say the driver, identified as 20-year-old Isaac William Smith, was traveling north on East North Street when he ran off the road striking multiple trees.
Troopers say Smith was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. According to the highway patrol, Smith died on scene from his injuries.
The coroner's office says Smith graduated from Eastside High School in 2017.
Both the highway patrol and the coroner's office are investigating.
(1) comment
sad that use of seatbelts are not taught in school .
