CLINTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Clinton are investigating the death of a man found inside a car off Academy Street in the parking lot of First Pentecostal Church.
Laurens County Deputy Coroner Patty Canupp said the victim, identified as 29-year-old Kevern Dimone Simmons of Fountain Inn, was found outside shot to death inside his car around 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Canupp later confirmed that the shooting happened elsewhere and Simmons drove himself to the church, where he was found deceased.
Police have not yet determined where the shooting that claimed Simmons' life took place, however, police said during their investigation, they discovered that Simmons had been the victim of an earlier shooting on August 31, at 10 p.m. when he received a gunshot wound to his arm. Officers said he was treated at released from Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital earlier in the day on September 1, before the second shooting occurred.
Police later revealed that the shooting on August 31 happened on North Livingston Street.
Police tell FOX Carolina at 9:20 p.m., the same night Simmons was shot to death, a female was at Prisma Health Care Laurens County Hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound sustained in the area of West Main Street in Clinton. Police say she was treated and released. At this time, investigators are unsure if the two shootings are connected.
Police are asking anyone with information, regarding either incident, to contact Captain Tyrone Goggins or Investigator Shane Prather at 864-833-7512.
(2) comments
Shame on you Fox Carolina for making the headlines sound like the shooting happen right outside the church.
