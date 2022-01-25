LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) – Four people are dead after a multi-car crash in Laurens County, according to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office.
The crash happened on Scuffletown Road and SC 418 around 9:45 Tuesday morning. Scuffletown Road was also shut down since around 9:30 a.m.
Three people died during the accident. These three victims were identified as 79-year-old Crystal Swann from Fountain Inn, 76-year-old Karen Lockamy and 18-year-old Evan McNeely from Greenville.
A fourth died after being airlifted to the hospital. He was later identified as 20-year-old Kevin Marin from Greer.
The Coroner's Office said an autopsy will be done in the morning to determine the cause of deaths.
According to a release from South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2007 Lincoln sedan and a 2002 Honda Accord. Troopers say that the Lincoln was headed east on SC 418 when it crossed the center line and hit the Honda Accord head on.
The South Carolina Highway Patrol's Reconstruction Team is helping investigate the incident.
