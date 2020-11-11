Gaffney, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner's office in Cherokee County is investigating following an altercation that left one person dead early Wednesday morning.
Coroner Dennis Fowler says it all happened around 1:30 a.m. while the victim was visiting a friend home on West Robinson Street in Gaffney.
We're told 33-year-old, Joshua DeWayne Rankin, got into an argument with another person on the front porch of the home and was stabbed.
Following the stabbing, the coroner's office says Rankin ran through the home and out the back door into a field on East Fredrick Street where he collapsed and died.
Gaffney Police and the coroner's office are continuing to investigate the case at this time. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday.
