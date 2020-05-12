OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash along US 76, Longcreek Highway, according to the Oconee County Coroner.
According to troopers, the driver stuck the guardrail and overturned and was entrapped in the vehicle on Monday, May 11. The driver unfortunately died on scene.
On Tuesday, the coroner identified the man as 62-year-old Tony Odell Smith from Blue Ridge, Georgia.
