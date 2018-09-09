GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- South Carolina Highway Patrol said they are investigating a hit and run that left one man dead.
Troopers said the crash took place on Old Piedmont Road near Two Notch Road around 2:58 a.m. Sunday morning.
The Greenville County coroner said 53-year-old Eric Rosser White was driving north on a moped when he was struck by a vehicle.
The coroner said the vehicle left. White was pronounced dead on scene.
The incident is currently under investigation.
Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.