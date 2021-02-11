Clemson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Early Thursday morning the Circle K on College Avenue in Clemson was blocked off while police, SLED and the coroner's office conducted an investigation.
Police say around 1:15 a.m., officers with the Clemson Police Department were investigating a stolen moped at 307 College Avenue involving a male subject. Clemson Chief of Police Jorge Campos says a struggle ensued and the male presented a firearm, at which time officers defended themselves and shots were fired.
Officers say the man was hit and first aid was immediately rendered while EMS crews were called. Unfortunately, police say the man died on scene of his injuries.
The Pickens County Coroner identified the man as 25-year-old, Gregory Chandler Metz, of Greenville.
The Pickens County Coroner and SLED are conducting the investigation.
