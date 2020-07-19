GENERIC - Crash 1

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle accident that ended in the driver's unfortunate death. 

Troopers say the accident took place along Jones Mill Road near Shellstone Drive, just a few miles from Fountain Inn, around 10:51 p.m. Saturday. 

The driver of a 2013 Ford Focus reportedly was traveling north when their car went off the right side of the roadway, hit a ditch and two fences, before overturning. 

Troopers say the driver, and sole occupant, of the Ford sadly passed away at the scene. 

Later Sunday afternoon, the Greenville County Coroner identified the driver as 46-year-old Leslie Gibson of Greer. 

SCHP and the coroner's office are currently investigating the accident. 

