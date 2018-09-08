Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) Anderson County Coroner Greg Shore said a Wren High School student was killed following a shooting early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred at a home on Merritt Road around 2:00 a.m.
The victim and friends were in the basement of the home when something happened that woke the homeowner up, Shore said.
According to Shore, the homeowner confronted the 17-year-old and an argument ensued.
The homeowner then shot the victim , Shore said.
The victim was transported to Greenville Health System where he succumbed to his injuries at 3:55 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Shore.
The homeowner was injured in the incident and transported to the hospital.
Shore identified the victim as 17-year-old Brandon Nathan Tyson of Williamston.
