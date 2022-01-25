ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) – The Anderson County Coroner's Office said the skeletal remains found on Tuesday afternoon belonged to an Anderson man who went missing in 2017.
The remains were found on Interstate 85 near mile marker 29 by workers with the South Carolina Department of Transportation.
Chief Deputy Coroner Don McCown identified the victim as 37-year-old David Wayne Oakley from Anderson. Oakley was reported missing on June 4, 2017 after his vehicle had been found on I-85 north bound near mile marker 30 on June 1.
Oakley's remains were found in a wooded area while Department of Transportation crews were working to clear brush and trees near the interstate.
According to McCown, there appear to be no signs or indication of foul play. Crews from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Forensics Unit, Criminal Investigation Division and the Office of the Coroner, spent hours at the scene investigating today.
There are no other details, and an investigation is ongoing.
