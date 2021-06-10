EASLEY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - On Thursday, the Pickens County Coroner's Office said two people died in a car crash in Easley.
According to the coroner's office, the car was traveling east on Providence Way near Powdersville Road when it crashed at approximately 6:56 p.m.
Deputy Coroner Gary Duncan identified the duo as husband and wife Jamie Lee Wayne Burton, 42, and Tiffany Michelle Burton, 40. Tiffany passed at the scene. Jamie was taken to Greenville Hospital System, where he later passed.
This incident is being investigated by the Easley Police Department.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more information.
