SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office says an autopsy of an inmate that passed away at the Spartanburg County Detention Center showed no trauma. 

According to coroner Rusty Clevenger, 41-year-old Rodney Allan Smith of Spartanburg passed away on Sunday, February 23. 

Smith had been incarcerated at the jail since October 2019. 

Clevenger says an autopsy revealed no trauma to Smith's body. 

SLED and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office continue to investigate the death. 

