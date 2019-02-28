Laurens, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, Laurens Police, and the Lauren's County Coroner's Office responded to a fatal collision that occurred in the early morning hours.
According to the coroner's office, 42-year-old Terrance Suber of Flatwood Drive was killed when the ATV he was driving crashed into another vehicle.
The coroner's office says Suber died from injuries sustained in the crash and was pronounced dead on scene around 1:20 a.m.
We've reached out to the Laurens City Police Department for more details on the crash but at this time we haven't heard back yet.
We'll update when more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.