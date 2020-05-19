GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred just before 3 p.m. Tuesday on Haughty Court.
The coroner identified the victim of the shooting as 30-year old John Richard Taylor.
Investigators say that he was involved with another male in a physical altercation when shots rang out.
Taylor was struck multiple times.
Taylor passed away at a nearby hospital, as a result of his injuries.
The case is under investigation by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.
