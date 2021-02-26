CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina)- Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office say they are investigating after the remains of a homeless person were found in the woods near 6th St. in Gaffney.
According to the Cherokee County Coroner's Office, the skeletal remains were found in a wooded area just near the coroner's office Thursday night.
On Friday, Coroner Dennis Fowler said the remains were identified as those of Robert Edward Bumgardner, Jr.. 65, of Gaffney.
“Bumgardner had been camping in the area where the remains were located as clothing, food packages along with his wallet and identification was found. It does not appear that foul play is involved in the death, however a forensic examination of the remains will be performed,” Fowler said in a news release.
The coroner said Bumgardner's family last spoke to Bumgardner in November, "at which time he was homeless by choice."
