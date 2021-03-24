WEST UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County coroner said a 64-year-old man was found dead inside the West Union Post Office located on South Highway 11 Wednesday morning.
Coroner Karl Addis said Charled Edward Griffin was found dead inside the building around 4 a.m. Addis said Griffin lived in Walhalla at one time but was homeless at the time of his death.
"It appeared he had planned to sleep in the lobby area; he collapsed beside an electric inflatable air mattress; the air mattress was found plugged into an electrical outlet and was inflated when he was found," Addis said.
The coroner said a medical event is believed to have caused Griffin's death and that he suffered some trauma to the face when he collapsed sometime between 1 a.m. and 3 a.m.
The death is being investigated by the West Union Police Department and Oconee County Sheriff’s Department.
