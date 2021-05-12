S. Washington Street body found

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's office has been called for a body found on the side of the road in Greenville.

According to Lt. Ryan Flood, after receiving a call just before 5 a.m., deputies responded to South Washington and South Florida Avenue where a man suffering trauma to his neck was found along the side of the road.

The coroner's office identified the man as 58-year-old Noel Martin. His death was ruled as a homicide. 

This case remains under the investigation of the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and coroner's office.

