GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - One man is dead after he was found behind a business in Greenville, according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded on Wade Hampton Blvd. after they received a call at about 5:42 p.m. after a man was found unresponsive behind a business.
The coroner identified the man as 36-year-old Walker Boyd.
They also say Boyd did not have any injuries and there is no suspicion of foul play at this time.
