SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) – A man found dead in an outside area in Spartanburg has been identified, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office.
Donnie Ray Bridges, 44, was found dead at 189 North Forest Street, according to Coroner Rusty Clevenger.
Clevenger said Bridges was homeless.
A forensic exam won’t be complete until a toxicology report is done, but the Office doesn’t suspect any foul play.
The Spartanburg Police Department continues to investigate.
