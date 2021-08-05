SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - A death investigation is underway on Highway 295 in Spartanburg, according to the Spartanburg County Coroner's Office.
The coroner said when they arrived to the area, he learned that a man was found in a car and shot at least once. The man's car came to a rest in opposing traffic on Highway 295.
The coroner later identified the victim as 41-year-old Travis Antonio Draper of Pacolet. A forensic autopsy will be held on Friday.
Part of Highway 295 is blocked while the Coroner's Office, along with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and the Roebuck Fire Department, are investigating.
This is all the information that is available at this time.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
