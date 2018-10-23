Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a shooting that happened Tuesday morning outside the Sunset Grill on Highway 29.
Detective Nikki Carson with the ACSO said the call came in around 9:00 a.m. Carson said the driver and passenger of a car were having a verbal argument and pulled off into the parking lot of the Sunset Grill.
Carson said, while still in the vehicle, one shot was fired by the passenger. The victim, who was in the driver's seat, died on scene according to the coroner.
Deputy Coroner Don McCown identified the victim as 32-year-old Antwan Evans. The coroner said an autopsy would be performed on Wednesday.
Deputies have interviewed the suspected shooter, but at this time, no charges have been filed.
Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to see how to proceed.
At this time, investigators believe this was a domestic related incident.
