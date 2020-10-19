Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office are investigating after a pedestrian was hit and killed Sunday night.
The coroner's office says 48-year-old, Samuel Robert Black, Jr., of Parrish Road in Spartanburg, was hit near the intersection of U.S. 176 and Highway 56 around 9:49 p.m.
According to troopers, a pickup truck traveling east along Asheville Highway, about six miles north of Spartanburg, struck a pedestrian traveling east.
We're told by the coroner's office that Black died on scene due to injuries suffered in the crash.
