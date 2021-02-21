ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was struck by two cars and killed in while crossing the road in Anderson County.
According to troopers, at approximately 11:01 p.m. on Saturday, a pedestrian was crossing the road on SC 153 near River Road when they were hit by two cars.
The coroner's office the pedestrian, 22-year-old Travis Parker Saxon. was pronounced dead at the scene.
