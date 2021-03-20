Westminster Train Accident

(Photo provided by Jeff Tuner / March 20, 2021)

WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Coroner's Office says that a man died after being struck by a train in Westminster on Saturday. 

According to the coroner, the incident occurred at a rail line adjacent to North Ave. near Earl Holcombe St. 

The victim, 26-year-old Trevor Hobbie Turner, died instantly from multiple blunt force trauma, according to a release from the coroner's office. 

The coroner says that the victim was walking on the rail line when he was struck by the train. The incident was reported by the engineer and conductor of the train, according to the release. 

Westminster police are investigating this incident, the coroner says. 

