WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Coroner's Office says that a man died after being struck by a train in Westminster on Saturday.
According to the coroner, the incident occurred at a rail line adjacent to North Ave. near Earl Holcombe St.
The victim, 26-year-old Trevor Hobbie Turner, died instantly from multiple blunt force trauma, according to a release from the coroner's office.
The coroner says that the victim was walking on the rail line when he was struck by the train. The incident was reported by the engineer and conductor of the train, according to the release.
Westminster police are investigating this incident, the coroner says.
MORE NEWS: 16 missing children recovered by US marshals in the Philadelphia area
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.