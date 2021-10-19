ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died after crashing into a tree along Highway 86 Tuesday night.
The driver, identified as 55-year-old James Gregory Freeze of Easley, was driving along highway 86 near Wiggington Road just before 8 p.m. when he went off the right side of the road, according to troopers. Freeze then hit a guard rail and crashed into a tree.
Troopers said Freeze was not wearing a seatbelt and sadly died at the scene. There were no other people in the car.
