ABBEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one died in a crash in Abbeville County after running off the road.
According to SCHP, at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Sunday night, a driver in a car was heading east on Keowee Road near Bell Road when they ran off the left side of the roadway, hit a fence and an embankment, and overturned several times.
Troopers said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on scene.
The coroner identified the driver as 29-year-old Daverio Myrell Walton. The coroner also mentioned that there three other occupants inside the vehicle. The three occupants are in the hospital for evacuation.
MORE NEWS: Coroner: One person killed in I-385 crash in Greenville Co.; all lanes blocked
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.