GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office has identified a man killed in a crash Wednesday night.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision happened around 10 p.m. on Augusta Road, near Waycross Church Road.
Initial details released by SCHP says the driver of a 2012 Honda, now identified as 25-year-old Justin Blake Little, was driving north on Augusta Road, but at some point ran off the left side of the road and hit two trees. While the driver was wearing a seat belt, they were ejected and died on scene.
We're still awaiting further details of the crash from the South Carolina Highway Patrol and we'll update as that information becomes available.
