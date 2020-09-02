Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol say one person has died following a collision in Greenville County early Wednesday morning.
According to highway patrol, the crash happened just before 1 a.m. on S.C. 253 near Columbia Avenue, about one and half miles north of Greenville.
Troopers say a vehicle was traveling south on S.C. 253 when a pedestrian attempted to cross the road and was hit by the car.
Following the crash, we're told the pedestrian died on scene.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 31-year-old, Andres Francisco, of Williamston.
Troopers say no charges were being filed in the collision.
