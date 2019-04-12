GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) – The coroner said a man has died in a crash on Augusta Road in Greenville County Friday afternoon.
The crash happened along the 7100 block near Bracken Road just before 2 p.m., per troopers.
Two vehicles were involved and both sustained heavy damage.
The coroner said Randall Justin Helms, 32, of 3rd Street in Fountain Inn, passed away at the hospital.
Helms was initially trapped in one of the vehicles for some time before first responders were able to free him. Once freed, the coroner said Helms was transported to the Greenville Memorial Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.
Troopers have not yet released details on the vehicles involved or what caused the crash.
The Highway Patrol said a detour is in place.
