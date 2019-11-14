Clinton, SC (FOX Carolina) - Laurens County deputies said a man has been charged with murder after a deadly shooting early Monday morning along Highway 72 East in Clinton.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies arrived on scene around 2 a.m. and discovered a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies identified the victim as 35-year-old Miguel Gutierrez-Mendoza.
Deputies did not say what led up to the shooting, but said Osvaldo Antonio Flores, a resident of the home, was arrested on scene without incident and charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
The Laurens County Coroner's Office said Mendoza was pronounced dead at the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds.
A SECOND SUSPECT IS ARRESTED
Laurens County deputies would later announce a second arrest on November 14, ten days after Mendoza was found dead.
A post on the LCSO Facebook page announced the arrest of Travis Lee Tukes, of Anderson, as part of the ongoing investigation. He was arrested in Anderson County and is awaiting transport to the Johnson Detention Center.
Tukes has been similarly charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
