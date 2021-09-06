GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood County Coroner's Office has identified a driver killed in a crash in Ninety Six Sunday night.
Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a man in a truck was heading north on Baldwin Road when he went off the left side of the roadway, hit a ditch, and overturned before hitting a fence.
The driver, 27-year-old Robert Kyle Harris, sadly passed away because of his injuries, according to the coroner.
