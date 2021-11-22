TRAVELERS REST, SC (FOX Carolina) - Driver driving recklessly in Travelers Rest passes away after hitting multiple things in crash, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Troopers said the driver was heading east on Highway 276 near Center Street when they crashed around 12:30 a.m.. The driver was driving recklessly, went off the right side of the road, and hit a curb, utility box, pole, and tree.
SCHP said the driver was pronounced dead on scene. The driver was later identified by the coroner's office as Michael Brosia, 48, of Greenville.
Stay tuned as we work to learn more.
