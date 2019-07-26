SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Friday, coroner Karl Addis identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash along Singing Pines Road near Wells Highway on Thursday.
The coroner says 32-year-old James Richard "Richie" Rogers, Jr, of Seneca, died from injuries sustained in the crash.
The crash happened shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday. SCHP reports the driver of a Dodge pickup was traveling east and turning north onto Singing Pines Road, while the motorcyclist was traveling south on Singing Pines Road. However, troopers say the truck driver failed to yield the right-of-way and was hit by the motorcyclist.
The motorcyclist was ejected and was not wearing a helmet. He was taken to a hospital, but passed away.
SCHP reports the truck driver was charged for failing to yield for a stop sign.
According to coroner Karl Addis, the man was 32 years old and from Seneca. He also says a female passenger, identified as his wife, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The condition of Rogers' wife is unknown at this time.
