Pickens County, SC (FOX Carolina) - This morning highway patrol was on scene of a crash that happened approximately two miles north of Six Mile.
Troopers say around 5:30 a.m. a 2005 Chevy SUV was traveling south on Hunter Road when the driver ran off the left side of the road, striking a fence and overturning their vehicle.
Troopers say the victim was not wearing a seat belt and was entrapped.
The victim died on scene.
The Pickens County coroner later identified the victim as Allen Joe Adams of Pickens.
An autopsy was performed Thursday. The crash is being investigated by SCHP.
