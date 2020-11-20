Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - Friday morning, officers with the Greenville Police Department reported a fatal collision along I-385 south and Pleasantburg Drive.
Police had I-385 southbound closed and diverted traffic onto Pleasantburg Drive while officers investigated the scene. Around 11:15 a.m., police reopened I-385 southbound to allow traffic to resume.
A traffic reconstruction unit was called to the crash to investigate.
Details of what happened have not been made available at this time. Police tell us one person died in the crash.
Friday evening, the coroner identified the victim as 76-year-old Charles Robert Cobb of Simpsonville. He died of blunt force trauma to the chest, and his death ruled an accident.
We'll update as we learn more information.
