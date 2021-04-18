DUNCAN, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's Office said in a statement on Sunday that the body of a man that died in a fatal wreck has been identified.
The incident occurred along 600 South Spencer St. near Logan's Run in Duncan on Sunday morning, according to the release from the coroner's office.
The victim was identified by the coroner as 57-yera-old Eric Randall Clary of Lyman. The coroner says that the incident was a single vehicle motorcycle crash and the victim died at the scene of the incident.
A forensic exam has also been scheduled, according to the coroner.
MORE NEWS: Three people are dead after apparent 'domestic situation' in Austin, Texas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.