GREER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg County Coroner's office says that it identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle wreck that occurred on Tuesday near East Ave. in Greer.
According a release from the coroner, the victim was identified as 56-year-old Kirk Douglas Campbell of Fountain Inn.
The coroner says that a forensic exam is scheduled for Wednesday.
MORE NEWS: Boston removes statue of former slave kneeling before President Lincoln after 141 years
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.