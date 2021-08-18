ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office said it responded to a deadly crash that happened on Hwy. 29 and Shiloh Road.
The crash happened at 8:13 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Troopers said a SUV was turning left onto Hwy. 29 from Shiloh Road traveling westbound when a car traveling northbound on Hwy. 29 hit the SUV on the left side. Troopers said the driver of the SUV died at the scene.
The coroner identified the victim as 49-year-old David Lee Watson of Williamston. He suffered from multiple traumatic and thermal injuries, blunt force trauma and fire.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Anderson County Coroner's Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.