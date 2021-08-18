A deadly crash closed a portion of Hwy 29.

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Anderson County Coroner's Office says it responded to a deadly crash that happened on Hwy. 29 and Shiloh Road. 

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 8:13 p.m. Troopers say a SUV was turning left onto Hwy. 29 from Shiloh Road traveling west when a car traveling north on Hwy. 29 hit the SUV on the left side. Troopers say the driver of the SUV passed away at the scene. 

The coroner identified the victim as 49-year-old David Lee Watson of Williamston. He suffered from multiple traumatic and thermal injuries secondary to blunt force trauma and fire.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Anderson County Coroner's Office.

