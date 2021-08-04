ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) - One person has died after a tractor trailer and a car hit head on in Anderson, according to the coroner's office.
The coroner's office said at 12:38 a.m., a vehicle was heading north on Highway 187 near Roberts Church Road when the driver hit crossed over the center line in the path of the tractor trailer and they crashed head on. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.
That person was identified by Senior Deputy Coroner McCown as 32-year-old Joseph Michael Mahone from Spartanburg.
The Anderson County Coroner's, South Carolina Highway Patrol and the South Carolina State Transport Police are all investigating.
