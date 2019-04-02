GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) – Tuesday, Deputy Coroner Kent Dill with the Greenville County Coroner's Office released the identity of a man they say was killed on March 30 in Travelers Rest.
On Monday, troopers said they were investigating a crash that claimed a life of a moped rider on Dogwood Boulevard in northern Greenville County Monday afternoon.
The crash happened near Old Mush Creek Road just around 1 p.m. on Saturday.
The coroner's office says 60-year-old Phillip Eugene Greer was observed in a ditch along with a moped. According to the coroner's office, witnesses had advised of seeing the moped in the ditch since Saturday, but were unaware of a victim.
Troopers said the SCHP MAIT team was called in to reconstruct the crash.
At this time the case is being investigated by the SCHP and the coroner's office.
