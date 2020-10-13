GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly collision that occurred at around 7:52 p.m. in Greenville off Painter Road and Georgia Road Monday evening.
According to a report from SCHP, the victim was operating a 1996 Honda minivan travelling north on Painter Road when they swerved to the right side of the road, over-corrected and ran off the left side of the road and overturned.
SCHP says that the victim was found without a seat belt and had to be mechanically extricated.
The coroner's office identified the victim as 40-year-old Jeremy S. Davis of Pelzer. According to coroner Parks Evans, Davis died within a few doors of his home on Painter Road.
