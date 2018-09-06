The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a shooting on Mill Street in Taylors. This is the second shooting in Taylors that deputies responded to Thursday morning.
Deputies tell us they responded to the shooting just before 7:00 a.m. regarding a male laying in the street with blood on him.
Once deputies arrived on scene, they confirmed the victim suffered at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The coroner identified the victim as 25-year-old Eddie Michael Thomas of Greer. His cause of death was listed as multiple gunshot wounds.
Deputies tell us at this time they don't know if this incident and the shooting that occurred on West Lee Road are connected.
We're told by deputies that the investigation is still in the very early stages and ask that anyone who has information pertaining to the incident to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.
