GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - The coroner has identified a man killed in a shooting Thursday night.
The Greenville County Coroner's Office says the victim was 19-year-old Damoni Ahmir Barker.
Dispatchers told FOX Carolina the shooting was called in around 9:31 p.m. from Verner Springs Road. The coroner's office confirmed to FOX Carolina around 10 p.m. they were also responding.
The coroner's office placed Barker's death around 9:30 p.m. The sheriff's office said deputies found the man deceased with at least one gunshot wound.
The investigation is in its earliest stages, and no suspect information is available as of writing. Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit are taking the lead.
An autopsy is scheduled for Friday.
