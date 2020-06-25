SENECA, SC (FOX Carolina) – Troopers with the SC Highway Patrol said a motorcycle rider has died after a crash and an 85-year-old has been cited in the collision.
The crash happened Thursday just after 1 p.m. on Tokeena Road near Seneca.
Troopers said an 85-year-old woman driving a Ford pickup crossed the center line to avoid hitting other vehicles that were stopped in traffic and hit a 2000 Kawasaki motorcycle.
The motorcycle rider was taken to the hospital and later passed away, troopers said.
The coroner identified the deceased as William Andrew Cheek, 32.
Cheek passed away at 2:13 p.m.
The driver of the pickup was not hurt but troopers said she was cited for too fast for conditions.
