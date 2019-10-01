FOUNTAIN INN, SC (FOX Carolina) – On Tuesday, the Laurens County Coroner identified a man they say was killed on Monday.
Fountain Inn police Chief Michael Hamilton said his detectives were investigating the death in a subdivision Monday afternoon.
According to the coroner, 30-year-old Justin Keith Durham, of Taylors, was pronounced dead on scene.
Hamilton said a man, now identified as Durham, was found dead from apparent gunshot wounds shortly before 4 p.m. at a home on Fountain Brook Lane in the Fountain Brook subdivision.
Chief Hamilton says the shooting appears domestic in nature.
Hamilton said there is no danger to the public and the investigation is still ongoing. The coroner's office say an autopsy will be performed today.
