BEREA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner's Office says a man has died following a shooting in the Berea area Thursday evening.
We're told 29-year-old La'Monte Marquise Simmons died after he was shot multiple times.
Greenville County dispatchers tell FOX Carolina the call came in around 8:10 p.m. from Crawford Hill Road, confirming the call was for a gunshot wound.
GCSO later confirmed more details, saying Simmons was pronounced dead on the scene when he was found laying on the ground outside one of the complex's buildings.
Stay tuned for updates as we get them.
